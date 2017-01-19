AARP offers classes to help older drivers learn about new traffic laws, refresh their driving skills and reduce their risk for tickets and accidents. Drivers over age 55 might be eligible for a discount on auto insurance. More...
The Holocaust Museum & Education Center of Southwest Florida invites the public to a reception with artist Juan Diaz to celebrate the installation of his four-panel work titled “The Memorial Garden” at the center. More...
While 2016 reigned down a ration of misery for most folks, 2017 clearly thinks it can do better in the calamity department. In fact, in our household, 2017 is basically telling 2016, “Hold my beer — watch this.” More...
Some local banks cutting and changing their services
BY EVAN WILLIAMS ewilliams@floridaweekly.com
We go to bed and wake up with them, travel almost everywhere with them, talk to them when we’re confused or lost, ask their advice on where to go for dinner, and rely on them to keep us occupied at a bar or while waiting in line at the bank. More...
The Leadership Collier Foundation is accepting applications for the class of 2018 Leadership Collier program. Formed by the Greater Naples Chamber of commerce in 1988, the program is designed to develop a network of informed citizens prepared t More...
Following in the tradition of suffragettes dating back to the 19th century, residents in Collier and Lee counties will march for women’s rights from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, in downtown Naples. More...
The Naples Center of Florida Gulf Coast University invites anyone who wants to learn about financial strategies for a successful retirement to enroll in a four-session workshop starting Thursday, Feb. 9, and continues on Thursdays through March 2. More...
“Dream Peace: Images of Holocaust Horrors and Heroes,” an exhibit of works by Sanibel artist Myra Roberts, opens with a reception from 3-4:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at Hodges University in Naples. Ms. More...
Skiing accident leads avid outdoorsman to an artistic career
BY LINDSEY NESMITH lnesmith@floridaweekly.com
Shopping for art can be overwhelming — buyers are often faced with bold and jarring pieces competing with inscrutably spare ones, both types daring people to make sense of them before slapping them on a wall. More...
StoryCorps makes it easy to record yours for posterity
BY NANCY STETSON nstetson@floridaweekly.com
Think of it as a kitchen table that’s traveled all over the country, or a moveable campfire. The Airstream trailer tucked in the corner of the downtown Fort Myers Regional Library parking lot has been the site of thousands of conversation More...