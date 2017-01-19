January 19, 2017 RSS feed / Top News

Inauguration Day

Why the 2017 United States Presidential Inauguration will be a lot like every previous one — and why it will be much different.
Story by Bill Cornwell
THE MOMENT — WHICH SOME VIEW AS THE APOCALYPSE AND OTHERS AS THE DAWNING OF A NEW POLITICAL AGE — is at hand. On Friday, Jan. 20, barring the unforeseen, Donald J. More...

The curse of the clever canine

ROOTED IN NAPLES
lindseyNESMITH
It takes one to know one, as they say, and in our family, it takes two dummies to know Dummy, the Springer Spaniel formally known as Jessie.  More...

Sign up to go Over the Edge

There’s still an opportunity to take a leap for Junior Achievement of Southwest Florida during the rappelling fundraising event set for Saturday, Feb. More...

Valerie’s House finds a Naples home

Valerie’s House, a nonprofit organization devoted to helping children and families work through grief following the death of a loved one, is enrolling children in its new Naples location. More...

Watch out for traffic cops

Here’s where CCSO deputies will be on traffic detail the week of Jan. More...

Tune up your driving skills with AARP

AARP offers classes to help older drivers learn about new traffic laws, refresh their driving skills and reduce their risk for tickets and accidents. Drivers over age 55 might be eligible for a discount on auto insurance. More...

CLUB NOTES

¦ The Gulf Coast Orchid Alliance meets from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at 1455 Pine Ridge Road. Admission is free, and all are welcome. More...

Artist creates tribute to Holocaust survivors and camp liberators

The Holocaust Museum & Education Center of Southwest Florida invites the public to a reception with artist Juan Diaz to celebrate the installation of his four-panel work titled “The Memorial Garden” at the center.  More...

The antidote for bad start to 2017? Maximum binge TV

THE DIVA DIARIES
stephanieDAVIS
While 2016 reigned down a ration of misery for most folks, 2017 clearly thinks it can do better in the calamity department. In fact, in our household, 2017 is basically telling 2016, “Hold my beer — watch this.”  More...

Bank on changes

Some local banks cutting and changing their services
BY EVAN WILLIAMS
We go to bed and wake up with them, travel almost everywhere with them, talk to them when we’re confused or lost, ask their advice on where to go for dinner, and rely on them to keep us occupied at a bar or while waiting in line at the bank. More...

Michael Wynn carries on the family tradition

FROM THE TOP
BY DON MANLEY
Florida Weekly Correspondent

As CEO of Sunshine Ace Hardware, Michael Wynn takes great pride in continuing the traditions established by his grandfather. More...

Leadership Collier class of 2018 applications being accepted

The Leadership Collier Foundation is accepting applications for the class of 2018 Leadership Collier program.  Formed by the Greater Naples Chamber of commerce in 1988, the program is designed to develop a network of informed citizens prepared t More...

Downtown hosts sister event to Washington march

BY LINDSEY NESMITH
Following in the tradition of suffragettes dating back to the 19th century, residents in Collier and Lee counties will march for women’s rights from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, in downtown Naples. More...

When life lands you on your butt, on live TV …

BY RANDALL KENNETH JONES
Special to Florida Weekly

“Show Me” by Naples/ Marco Island writer, actor and creative consultant Randall Kenneth Jones is a compilation of interviews and anecdotes gleaned from Mr. More...

Naples Equestrian Challenge completes $4 million campaign for new center

SPECIAL TO FLORIDA WEEKLY

Naples Equestrian Challenge has reached its $4 million Barn Raising Capital Campaign goal to fund the new equine-assisted therapy center. More...

FGCU offers retirement workshop

The Naples Center of Florida Gulf Coast University invites anyone who wants to learn about financial strategies for a successful retirement to enroll in a four-session workshop starting Thursday, Feb. 9, and continues on Thursdays through March 2. More...

Habitat for Humanity announces ‘Do More with ReStore’ series

Habitat for Humanity launches a series of “Do More with ReStore” events at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, at the nonprofit’s Home Furnishings ReStore at 11127 Tamiami Trail E. in Naples. More...

Top cars at Detroit show include GTs, good old standby and electric

BEHIND THE WHEEL
mylesKORNBLATT
The North American International Auto Show in Detroit gives the automakers their first opportunity every year to get the public excited about the road ahead. More...

Temple presents free screening of new Holocaust documentary

BY AMY SNYDER
Special to Florida Weekly

It’s amazing what one finds in the attic … or in the archive.  More...

Hodges U. hosts ‘Dream Peace’ exhibit

“Dream Peace: Images of Holocaust Horrors and Heroes,” an exhibit of works by Sanibel artist Myra Roberts, opens with a reception from 3-4:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at Hodges University in Naples. Ms. More...

Panthers continue to lose in fight against traffic

BY ROGER WILLIAMS
Last year was a tough one for Florida panthers. Not that any year isn’t — the traffic just keeps coming.  More...

Art Fest Naples turns 20

Skiing accident leads avid outdoorsman to an artistic career
BY LINDSEY NESMITH
Shopping for art can be overwhelming — buyers are often faced with bold and jarring pieces competing with inscrutably spare ones, both types daring people to make sense of them before slapping them on a wall. More...

Everyone has a story to tell

StoryCorps makes it easy to record yours for posterity
BY NANCY STETSON
Think of it as a kitchen table that’s traveled all over the country, or a moveable campfire.  The Airstream trailer tucked in the corner of the downtown Fort Myers Regional Library parking lot has been the site of thousands of conversation More...

An interstellar relationship that is at once eerie, humorous and romantic

FLORIDA WRITERS
philJASON
This new novel by Punta Gorda resident Malcom J. Brenner is largely entertaining, though at times a bit confusing. More...

