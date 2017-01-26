January 26, 2017 RSS feed / Top News

The State of Women

In-depth study shows Florida women fare worse than women in 32 other states.
BY ROBIN DEMATTIA
Florida Weekly Correspondent
WOMEN IN FLORIDA HAVE HIGHER rates of poverty, lower educational attainment and lower access to health insurance coverage than women in the U.S. overall. More...

Marco museum poised to debut ‘Pioneer Era’ permanent exhibit

The Marco Island Historical Society invites the public to the grand opening of “The Pioneer Era: A Tale of Two Villages,” from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at the Marco Island Historical Museum. More...

Patrons meet $1 million challenge grant

Jewish Family & Community Services of Southwest Florida has received a $1 million challenge grant from Naples philanthropists Jay and Patty Baker and the Brookdale Foundation Group. More...

CLUB NOTES

¦ The Naples chapter of Ikebana International meets Wednesday morning, Feb. 1, in the FGCU Research Center at Naples Botanical Garden. Socializing begins at 9:30 a.m., followed by the business meeting at 10 a.m. and the program at 10:30 a.m. More...

Where there’s smoke, there’s probably a prescribed burn

See and smell smoke? Chances are it’s a prescribed burn.  More...

Neapolitans always love a parade, and the one held on Dr. Martin Luther King Day was no exception, drawing a crowd to watch the procession along Fifth Avenue South.   More...

Children’s hospital recruiting volunteers

As preparations are made for the grand opening of Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida this spring, the call is out for volunteer Sunshine Ambassadors to help patients and visitors navigate the new facility on the HealthPark campus More...

Newly engaged couples just love to #givethebignews

THE DIVA DIARIES
stephanieDAVIS
sdavis@floridaweekly.com

When my husband Todd proposed to me almost 11 years ago, we had been living together for a few months (I can say that in print now because my sweet, pious grandma has since gone home to glory) and he woke me up early on the morning of my birthday. More...

Business News

Is this the year of the car?

Cutbacks in production, emissions scandals start off 2017
BY MYLES KORNBLATT
Florida Weekly Auto Writer

We’re not even done with the first month of 2017, but if January is any indication, this year will be the most tumultuous time the auto industry has seen in quite a while.  More...

Airport director happy to land at Naples facility

FROM THE TOP
BY DON MANLEY
Florida Weekly Correspondent

Christopher Rozansky had been fascinated by aviation since his childhood in New Jersey where he regularly heard the roar of the airborne jets based at nearby McGuire Air Force Base. More...

Learn how to tell your business story

Naples Advanced Toastmasters invites business owners and managers to “Storytelling: The Biggest Business Skill of the Next Five Years,” a free program from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. More...

Fill your belly, warm your soul at Empty Bowls Naples

BY MARY WOZNIAK
Special to Florida Weekly

Everyone’s invited to the perfect marriage of creativity and comfort food at the 11th annual Empty Bowls Naples in Cambier Park. The lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. More...

Leading the band with a lifelong passion for musical excellence

PROFILE IN PARADISE
bobHARDEN
bobharden@hotmail.com

The nonprofit Naples Big Band presents free concerts for the public and supports music education in local schools. The band is also available for private parties, fundraisers and other special events. More...

Temple presents free screening of new Holocaust documentary

BY AMY SNYDER
Special to Florida Weekly

It’s amazing what one finds in the attic … or in the archive.  More...

Hodges U. hosts ‘Dream Peace’ exhibit

“Dream Peace: Images of Holocaust Horrors and Heroes,” an exhibit of works by Sanibel artist Myra Roberts, opens with a free reception from 3-4:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at Hodges University in Naples. Ms. More...

Watch out for traffic cops

Here’s where CCSO deputies will be on traffic detail the week of Jan. 30-Feb. 3:  Monday, Jan. 30  Goodlette-Frank Road and Orange Blossom Drive: Aggressive driving  U.S. More...

Tune up your driving skills with AARP

AARP offers classes to help older drivers learn about new traffic laws, refresh their driving skills and reduce their risk for tickets and accidents. Drivers over age 55 might be eligible for a discount on auto insurance. More...

Ooh La La Legacy Lady leaves mark on her community

Jo Ann Ward has been named the first Ooh La La Legacy Lady for the season. More...

GET OUT FOR A GOOD CAUSE

¦ Humane Society Naples hosts the 11th annual Race for the Paws 5K Walk/Run starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Naples Municipal Airport. To sign up or for more information, call 643-1555 or visit www.hsnaples.org. More...

Arts & Entertainment News

Style matters

BY LINDSEY NESMITH
lnesmith@floridaweekly.com

From Marie Antoinette’s skyscraper wigs to Lady Gaga’s meat dress, people like their style icons young and audacious. Has anyone showcased the translucent quality of steak tartare in quite the way Our Lady of Art Pop did?   More...

Naples Big Band strikes it up at Cambier Park

The Naples Big Band, formerly known as the Music Makers Show Band, continues its season of free concerts from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, in the bandshell at Cambier Park. More...

How to do it in Naples?

BY LINDSEY NESMITH
lnesmith@floridaweekly.com

We can’t avoid the question, so we’ll just ask it ourselves: How can Neapolitan women of a certain age stylishly express themselves when Southwest Florida’s subtropical climes call for the barest of fashions?  More...

