Mike McDonnell was that fortunate person who doesn’t just discover one pursuit that he loves, but two. For him, it was the practice of law and making music with voice and guitar, endeavors he approached with great passion and practiced wi More...
The Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy invites Collier, Lee and Charlotte county children in kindergarten through second grade to enter the Florida Celebration of Reading essay and art contest. More...
AARP offers classes to help older drivers learn about new traffic laws, refresh their driving skills and reduce their risk for tickets and accidents. Drivers over age 55 might be eligible for a discount on auto insurance. More...
545 Encarnacion St., Punta Gorda Located in the beautiful community of Deep Creek, this home has more than 3,300 square feet of living space. The owner spared no expense on upgrades and improvements. More...
The Naples Depot Museum presents “We’ve Come a Long Way,” an exhibit of works by members of the Southwest Florida Pastel Society, Jan. 5-Feb 28. Friends of the Collier County Museums hosts an opening reception from 5-7 p.m. More...
Once you start driving for Uber, be prepared to answer everyone’s curiosity about it. I was curious, too after seeing the recruitment ads for drivers. The pitch: Work your own schedule, be your own boss, get paid at once and have so More...
In an age of rapidly progressing technology and changing social interactions, it can be difficult to find pop art that transcends generations. What interest could Banksy hold for septuagenarian retirees in Naples? More...
¦ It’s not an official “club” yet, but an organizing group of former international educators hopes interest is enough to form the Ex-Expats in 2017. The first meeting is from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. More...
Collier Child Care Resources invite early childhood educators, therapists and parents to “Creating Connected Classrooms that Foster Community and Problem-Solving Skills” from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. More...
Florida, California least popular for new generation of homebuyers
FLORIDA REALTORS
As housing prices continue to rise, more millennial homebuyers eye cities in the American heartland where prices remain relatively more affordable, according to the October Ellie Mae Millennial Tracker. More...