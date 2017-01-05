January 5, 2017 RSS feed / Top News

What happens in an UBER CAR {...does not stay in an Uber car}

Lurid tales from a driver who dishes all the stories, with feet photos to boot
BY JAN NORRIS
jnorris@floridaweekly.com
BLAME IT ON THE RODEO. I was introduced to Uber through my friend, Adriana. More...

A life well lived: Mike McDonnell loved his family, the law and music

BY DON MANLEY
Florida Weekly Correspondent

Mike McDonnell was that fortunate person who doesn’t just discover one pursuit that he loves, but two.  For him, it was the practice of law and making music with voice and guitar, endeavors he approached with great passion and practiced wi More...

If you give a child an essay contest to enter …

The Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy invites Collier, Lee and Charlotte county children in kindergarten through second grade to enter the Florida Celebration of Reading essay and art contest. More...

Southwest Floridians can record a conversation with StoryCorps

The StoryCorps MobileBooth — an Airstream trailer outfitted with a recording studio — is parked at Fort Myers Regional Library in downtown Fort Myers through Feb. 3.  More...

Tune up your road skills with AARP

AARP offers classes to help older drivers learn about new traffic laws, refresh their driving skills and reduce their risk for tickets and accidents. Drivers over age 55 might be eligible for a discount on auto insurance. More...

Grocery delivery: It’s not just for divas anymore

THE DIVA DIARIES
stephanieDAVIS
sdavis@floridaweekly.com

Despite the title of this column, I’m really not that much of a diva.  More...

What $300,000 will buy in SW Florida

545 Encarnacion St., Punta Gorda   Located in the beautiful community of Deep Creek, this home has more than 3,300 square feet of living space. The owner spared no expense on upgrades and improvements.  More...

Special Sections

Arts & Entertainment News

Getting ready to ‘Do This’

Gulfshore Playhouse presents a world premiere about courage and hope
BY KATHY GREY
Florida Weekly Correspondent

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE’S WORLD PREmiere of “Do This” opens Jan. 7 at The Norris Center and is the third world premiere the professional company has mounted in its 12-year history. More...

Naples Players hold auditions for ‘These Shining Lives’

Open auditions take place Saturday afternoon, Jan. 7, for The Naples Players’ production of Melanie Marnich’s historical drama “These Shining Lives.”  More...

Pastel artists show how far we’ve come

The Naples Depot Museum presents “We’ve Come a Long Way,” an exhibit of works by members of the Southwest Florida Pastel Society, Jan. 5-Feb 28. Friends of the Collier County Museums hosts an opening reception from 5-7 p.m. More...

Life behind the wheel: You can start driving for Uber

BY JAN NORRIS
jnorris@floridaweekly.com

Once you start driving for Uber, be prepared to answer everyone’s curiosity about it.  I was curious, too after seeing the recruitment ads for drivers.  The pitch: Work your own schedule, be your own boss, get paid at once and have so More...

See Naples artist’s work at weekend fair

BY LINDSEY NESMITH
lnesmith@floridaweekly.com

In an age of rapidly progressing technology and changing social interactions, it can be difficult to find pop art that transcends generations. What interest could Banksy hold for septuagenarian retirees in Naples? More...

CLUB NOTES

¦ It’s not an official “club” yet, but an organizing group of former international educators hopes interest is enough to form the Ex-Expats in 2017. The first meeting is from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. More...

Collier Child Care Resources welcomes early childhood expert

Collier Child Care Resources invite early childhood educators, therapists and parents to “Creating Connected Classrooms that Foster Community and Problem-Solving Skills” from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. More...

Watch out for traffic deputies

Here’s where CCSO deputies will be on traffic detail the week of Jan. 9-13:  Monday, Jan. More...

Five of the worst automotive misfires

BEHIND THE WHEEL
mylesKORNBLATT
mk@autominded.com

The New Year is about letting go of grievances and car companies are no exception. So as part of a fresh start, we’re going to bury the hatchet on five offenders.  Fiat 500C   More...

For millennial buyers, home is in the heartland

Florida, California least popular for new generation of homebuyers
FLORIDA REALTORS

As housing prices continue to rise, more millennial homebuyers eye cities in the American heartland where prices remain relatively more affordable, according to the October Ellie Mae Millennial Tracker.  More...

