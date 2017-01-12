January 12, 2017 RSS feed / Top News

Harlem, Florida

Sugar town remains a segregated black community, its residents isolated by history, geography and economic challenges
BY EVAN WILLIAMS
EACH YEAR IN MAY, PEOPLE WHO GREW UP in Harlem then left come from all over the United States to the community’s Brown Sugar Festival. But for many drivers passing by on U.S. More...

Holocaust scholar brings fifth annual lecture series to Hodges U.

Elliott Katz, a lecturer and authority on 20th century European history with the Holocaust Museum & Education Center of Southwest Florida, presents his fifth annual lecture series at Hodges University beginning later this month. More...

Step out for a free program about how to prevent falls

Step Smart Collier invites the public to a free fall-prevention and safety program Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 18, at Headquarters Library, 2385 Orange Blossom Drive. Two sessions are offered starting at 1:15 and 2:30 p.m. All are welcome.  More...

Tryouts set to sing for the Red Sox

Think you have what it takes to sing in front of a sold-out crowd of more than 10,000 people? More...

Schulze foundation grants $100,000 to The Immokalee Foundation

SPECIAL TO FLORIDA WEEKLY

More Immokalee youth will gain literacy skills and receive career guidance through The Immokalee Foundation, thanks to a $100,000 grant from the Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation. More...

Southwest Florida Community Foundation announces 2017-18 scholarship process

The Southwest Florida Community Foundation’s scholarship application process for the 2017-18 school year begins this month. Need-based scholarships require the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) form available at www.fafsa. More...

CLUB NOTES

¦ All former TWA flight attendants are invited to join the Clipped Wings for a monthly lunch at different area restaurants. For more information, call 565-1699 or email bdltrvl@comcast.net.   More...

Watch out for traffic cops

Here’s where CCSO deputies will be on traffic detail the week of Jan. 16-20:  Monday, Jan. More...

If you overshoot Dry January, just go for arid February or parched March

THE DIVA DIARIES
stephanieDAVIS
A few days after New Year’s, a girlfriend and I were enjoying happy hour at one of our favorite little bars where we caught up on everything we’d missed in each other’s lives over the busy holidays. More...

Special Sections

Business News

Workshop outlines how to prevent, respond to a data breach

Data breaches and identity theft are among the most common security risks for businesses today. More...

Macy’s numbers reflect a downward trend for department stores

MONEY & INVESTING
ericBRETAN
As my wife will tell you, I can’t stand shopping. This is especially true of clothes shopping. I never know what looks good on me or what style of jeans happens to be in at the moment. More...

Face time

Despite booming growth in the technology of social media, networking experts say the road to success is through actually meeting people.
BY NANCI THEORET
Florida Weekly Correspondent

Sorry to say it, millennials and you other tech addicts, but at some point you’re going to have to stow away the smartphone and brave the world, meet people, shake a few hands and talk about, well, your business and how you can help a potential More...

Annual hunger walk raises money, awareness

It’s a given that at Miromar Outlets in Estero, you can get designer duds and other merchandise at outlet prices. But on the third Saturday in January for the last eight years, the mall becomes an outlet for giving, not getting. More...

Traveling exhibit stops at Holocaust museum

SPECIAL TO FLORIDA WEEKLY

Jan Karski’s experience in World War II spanned the gamut from reserve officer and junior diplomat to Polish Underground courier to the Polish government in exile in London. More...

Bicycle club video promotes 3-feet rule

Florida has the most cyclist fatalities per million population in the nation.  Naples Velo Bicycle Club has a 30-second video promoting cycling safety in Collier County. More...

Learn more about mentoring Immokalee high-schoolers

The Guadalupe Center invites those interested in becoming a mentor to a college-bound Immokalee High School student to learn more at 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, on the Terrace at Caxambas in Fiddler’s Creek. More...

If you give a child an essay contest to enter …

The Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy invites Collier, Lee and Charlotte county children in kindergarten through second grade to enter the Florida Celebration of Reading essay and art contest. More...

Book drive underway

Kunjani Craft Coffee & Gallery invites the public to help build the library at Fun Time Early Childhood Academy by contributing to the “Books are a Fun Time” donation drive. More...

Chubb Classic issues a call for volunteers

Volunteers are needed Monday through Sunday, Feb. 13-19, to help with the Chubb Classic golf tournament at The TwinEagles Club. More...

BMW X5: Don’t mess with a winning formula

BEHIND THE WHEEL
mylesKORNBLATT
The X5 crossover unashamedly has followed BMW’s performance image. That might seem a little odd for a class that’s built on off-road appearance, but the Bimmer’s irreverence has always made it a true standout in the luxury segment. More...

Tune up your driving skills with AARP

AARP offers classes to help older drivers learn about new traffic laws, refresh their driving skills and reduce their risk for tickets and accidents. Drivers over age 55 might be eligible for a discount on auto insurance. More...

Arts & Entertainment News

THE STORY OF George M. Cohan

TheatreZone presents a toe-tapping tribute to American musical theater
BY LINDSEY NESMITH
FROM TAP DANCING TO HEARTFELT TRIBUTES TO THE RED, white and blue, “George M!” takes audiences back to the origins of American musical theater. The show opens the 2017 season for TheatreZone, running Jan. More...

Art in the park brought to you by Naples Artcrafters

BY LINDSEY NESMITH
In a town that seems to renew its population, culture and institutions every few years, something that has stuck around for five decades can be considered a rare find. More...

Abuse in the name of redemption shapes the lives of Irish lassies

FLORIDA WRITERS
philJASON
Set near Dublin in the 1960s, this unusual novel carefully constructs a powerful vision of religiosity run amok. Its focus is two teenage girls who are assigned to the Magdalen Laundries at The Sisters of the Holy Redemption Convent. More...

