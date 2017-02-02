Developers are pouring millions off dollars into new senior communities across the region, and say more are planned
SENIOR COMMUNITIES WITH VARYING levels of amenities have been popping up across Southwest Florida as developers prepare for waves of Silent Generation members and soon the baby boomer generation, whose oldest members are edging into their 70s. More...
A record crowd at Empty Bowls Naples scooped up 3,000 handmade bowls and every drop of soup donated by 50 area restaurants and country clubs so nothing was left by the time the event was over on Jan. 28. More...
The Naples Center of Florida Gulf Coast University invites anyone who wants to learn about financial strategies for a successful retirement to enroll in a four-session workshop starting Thursday, Feb. 9, and continuing on Thursdays through March 2. More...
Consumer sentiment among Floridians ticked up another one-half point to 97.8 in January — the highest reading since March 2002 — from December’s record-breaking revised figure of 97.3, according to the latest University of Florida c More...
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office cautions residents to be aware that distraction burglars are again at work. These criminals generally target senior citizens at their homes by posing as tree trimmers, appliance repair workers or contra More...
Cars are often like recipes. Take similar ingredients, then substitute some regional flavor and the results can be two distinct products that still share many common pieces. It’s the difference between Yankee bean soup and pasta fazoli. More...
AARP offers classes to help older drivers learn about new traffic laws, refresh their driving skills and reduce their risk for tickets and accidents. Drivers over age 55 might be eligible for a discount on auto insurance. More...
In winter, insects and rats try to head indoors in Florida, keeping pest control firms busy
If you’re an entomologist, the names and numbers may fascinate or even delight you. But if you prefer a bug-free life in which the facts of the matter remain obscure, this story may not be for you. Unless you’re willing to make a call. More...
Author Sarah Chayes, senior associate with the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, will discuss “Systemic Corruption and Its Dangers – At Home and Abroad” as part of the Liebert Lecture Series at Florida Gulf Coast Universit More...
A 40-year tradition of Neapolitan sailors racing to raise money for local charities continues with the 41st annual Gulf Coast Sailing Club Charity Regatta on Saturday and Sunday, March 18-19, in the Gulf of Mexico off the Naples Pier. More...
¦ The Super Bowl Sunday 5K, the first event presented by the new sporting event club RunDurance, a new sporting event club, sets out at 7 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, at North Collier Regional Park. Registration is $35. More...