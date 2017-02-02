February 2, 2017 RSS feed / Top News

INVESTING IN SENIORS

Developers are pouring millions off dollars into new senior communities across the region, and say more are planned
BY EVAN WILLIAMS
BY EVAN WILLIAMS
SENIOR COMMUNITIES WITH VARYING levels of amenities have been popping up across Southwest Florida as developers prepare for waves of Silent Generation members and soon the baby boomer generation, whose oldest members are edging into their 70s. More...

Empty Bowls Naples

A record crowd at Empty Bowls Naples scooped up 3,000 handmade bowls and every drop of soup donated by 50 area restaurants and country clubs so nothing was left by the time the event was over on Jan. 28. More...

Successful retirement needs strategy

The Naples Center of Florida Gulf Coast University invites anyone who wants to learn about financial strategies for a successful retirement to enroll in a four-session workshop starting Thursday, Feb. 9, and continuing on Thursdays through March 2. More...

Florida association invites applicants for scholarships

The Collier County Supervisor of Elections office is accepting applications for a scholarship opportunity provided by the Florida State Association of Supervisors of Elections. More...

Florida consumer sentiment continues upward climb

THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA

Consumer sentiment among Floridians ticked up another one-half point to 97.8 in January — the highest reading since March 2002 — from December’s record-breaking revised figure of 97.3, according to the latest University of Florida c More...

CCSO warns ‘distraction burglars’ are on the move in residential areas

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office cautions residents to be aware that distraction burglars are again at work.  These criminals generally target senior citizens at their homes by posing as tree trimmers, appliance repair workers or contra More...

Naples Preserve nature talks liven up Tuesday mornings

The winter-spring series of fun, free and educational nature talks on Tuesdays at Naples Preserve continues Feb. More...

Fiat 500X is a tasty remix with Italian flair

BEHIND THE WHEEL
mylesKORNBLATT
mk@autominded.com

Cars are often like recipes. Take similar ingredients, then substitute some regional flavor and the results can be two distinct products that still share many common pieces. It’s the difference between Yankee bean soup and pasta fazoli. More...

Tune up your driving skills with AARP

AARP offers classes to help older drivers learn about new traffic laws, refresh their driving skills and reduce their risk for tickets and accidents. Drivers over age 55 might be eligible for a discount on auto insurance. More...

Age shall not dim her love of shimmery eye shadow

THE DIVA DIARIES
stephanieDAVIS
THE DIVA DIARIES
stephanieDAVIS

It all started with Sarah Jessica Parker’s eyeliner. More...

Special Sections

Business News

The extermination business

In winter, insects and rats try to head indoors in Florida, keeping pest control firms busy
BY ROGER WILLIAMS
BY ROGER WILLIAMS

If you’re an entomologist, the names and numbers may fascinate or even delight you. But if you prefer a bug-free life in which the facts of the matter remain obscure, this story may not be for you. Unless you’re willing to make a call. More...

A lifetime of involvement in good causes

FROM THE TOP
BY DON MANLEY
Florida Weekly Correspondent

Lessons learned from his parents have served as a blueprint for Edward Morton’s professional success and as motivation for his decades of work to improve the lives of others.  More...

Learn how to tell your business story

Naples Advanced Toastmasters invites business owners and managers to “Storytelling: The Biggest Business Skill of the Next Five Years,” a free program from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. More...

Grace Place issues $875,000 ‘West Side Challenge’

BY BARBARA WILSON
Special to Florida Weekly

Julia Van Domelen first heard about Grace Place for Children and Families in 2004, when she was president of Christ Child Society of Naples. More...

A tale of crafty feline betrayal

ROOTED IN NAPLES
lindseyNESMITH
ROOTED IN NAPLES
lindseyNESMITH

Pets seem to be a perennially popular topic, so allow me to continue with the cat-versus-dog conflict. More...

World affairs expert to speak at FGCU Liebert Lecture Series

Author Sarah Chayes, senior associate with the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, will discuss “Systemic Corruption and Its Dangers – At Home and Abroad” as part of the Liebert Lecture Series at Florida Gulf Coast Universit More...

AAUW can help pay tuition for women over 21

The Greater Naples AAUW Charitable Foundation Inc. is accepting applications for scholarships. More...

Press club offers media journalism scholarships

The Naples Press Club Scholarship Committee is interviewing students who are interested in obtaining a Terrence J. Miller $1,000 NPC Scholarship. More...

BBB warning: Just hang up if caller asks ‘Can you hear me?’

The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers about an old scam with a new twist. More...

CLUB NOTES

Twelve students recently competed in the first tournament of the year with CHESS K-12 on Marco Island. More...

Watch out for CCSO traffic deputies

Here’s where CCSO deputies will be on traffic detail the week of Feb. 6-10:  Monday, Feb. More...

Gulf Coast Sailing Club welcomes America’s Cup host

A 40-year tradition of Neapolitan sailors racing to raise money for local charities continues with the 41st annual Gulf Coast Sailing Club Charity Regatta on Saturday and Sunday, March 18-19, in the Gulf of Mexico off the Naples Pier.  More...

GET OUT FOR A GOOD CAUSE

¦ The Super Bowl Sunday 5K, the first event presented by the new sporting event club RunDurance, a new sporting event club, sets out at 7 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, at North Collier Regional Park. Registration is $35. More...

Arts & Entertainment News

NAKED & UNASHAMED

Lynn Davison’s figurative art on exhibit at the Alliance for the Arts
BY NANCY STETSON
BY NANCY STETSON

LYNN DAVISON’S NAKED STOMach and hips hung on the wall of the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C., for an entire year.  More...

6 million diapers give Baby Basics cause for a concert

BY LINDSEY NESMITH
BY LINDSEY NESMITH

Moving 6 million units would be a milestone for any company, but local nonprofit Baby Basics decided such an event is worthy of a community celebration. More...

Keep believing, keep pretending, keep practicing

FLORIDA WRITERS
philJASON
FLORIDA WRITERS
philJASON

It is often more difficult to review a short book than a long book. Such is the case with a fine children’s book like the latest in Brad Meltzer’s Ordinary People Change the World series. More...

Click here for all stories
