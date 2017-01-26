The Marco Island Historical Society invites the public to the grand opening of “The Pioneer Era: A Tale of Two Villages,” from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at the Marco Island Historical Museum. More...
¦ The Naples chapter of Ikebana International meets Wednesday morning, Feb. 1, in the FGCU Research Center at Naples Botanical Garden. Socializing begins at 9:30 a.m., followed by the business meeting at 10 a.m. and the program at 10:30 a.m. More...
As preparations are made for the grand opening of Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida this spring, the call is out for volunteer Sunshine Ambassadors to help patients and visitors navigate the new facility on the HealthPark campus More...
When my husband Todd proposed to me almost 11 years ago, we had been living together for a few months (I can say that in print now because my sweet, pious grandma has since gone home to glory) and he woke me up early on the morning of my birthday. More...
The nonprofit Naples Big Band presents free concerts for the public and supports music education in local schools. The band is also available for private parties, fundraisers and other special events. More...
“Dream Peace: Images of Holocaust Horrors and Heroes,” an exhibit of works by Sanibel artist Myra Roberts, opens with a free reception from 3-4:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at Hodges University in Naples. Ms. More...
AARP offers classes to help older drivers learn about new traffic laws, refresh their driving skills and reduce their risk for tickets and accidents. Drivers over age 55 might be eligible for a discount on auto insurance. More...
¦ Humane Society Naples hosts the 11th annual Race for the Paws 5K Walk/Run starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Naples Municipal Airport. To sign up or for more information, call 643-1555 or visit www.hsnaples.org. More...
From Marie Antoinette’s skyscraper wigs to Lady Gaga’s meat dress, people like their style icons young and audacious. Has anyone showcased the translucent quality of steak tartare in quite the way Our Lady of Art Pop did? More...
We can’t avoid the question, so we’ll just ask it ourselves: How can Neapolitan women of a certain age stylishly express themselves when Southwest Florida’s subtropical climes call for the barest of fashions? More...