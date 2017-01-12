Elliott Katz, a lecturer and authority on 20th century European history with the Holocaust Museum & Education Center of Southwest Florida, presents his fifth annual lecture series at Hodges University beginning later this month. More...
Step Smart Collier invites the public to a free fall-prevention and safety program Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 18, at Headquarters Library, 2385 Orange Blossom Drive. Two sessions are offered starting at 1:15 and 2:30 p.m. All are welcome. More...
The Southwest Florida Community Foundation’s scholarship application process for the 2017-18 school year begins this month. Need-based scholarships require the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) form available at www.fafsa. More...
A few days after New Year’s, a girlfriend and I were enjoying happy hour at one of our favorite little bars where we caught up on everything we’d missed in each other’s lives over the busy holidays. More...
Despite booming growth in the technology of social media, networking experts say the road to success is through actually meeting people.
BY NANCI THEORET Florida Weekly Correspondent
Sorry to say it, millennials and you other tech addicts, but at some point you’re going to have to stow away the smartphone and brave the world, meet people, shake a few hands and talk about, well, your business and how you can help a potential More...
It’s a given that at Miromar Outlets in Estero, you can get designer duds and other merchandise at outlet prices. But on the third Saturday in January for the last eight years, the mall becomes an outlet for giving, not getting. More...
The Guadalupe Center invites those interested in becoming a mentor to a college-bound Immokalee High School student to learn more at 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, on the Terrace at Caxambas in Fiddler’s Creek. More...
The Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy invites Collier, Lee and Charlotte county children in kindergarten through second grade to enter the Florida Celebration of Reading essay and art contest. More...
The X5 crossover unashamedly has followed BMW’s performance image. That might seem a little odd for a class that’s built on off-road appearance, but the Bimmer’s irreverence has always made it a true standout in the luxury segment. More...
AARP offers classes to help older drivers learn about new traffic laws, refresh their driving skills and reduce their risk for tickets and accidents. Drivers over age 55 might be eligible for a discount on auto insurance. More...
TheatreZone presents a toe-tapping tribute to American musical theater
BY LINDSEY NESMITH lnesmith@floridaweekly.com
FROM TAP DANCING TO HEARTFELT TRIBUTES TO THE RED, white and blue, “George M!” takes audiences back to the origins of American musical theater. The show opens the 2017 season for TheatreZone, running Jan. More...
Set near Dublin in the 1960s, this unusual novel carefully constructs a powerful vision of religiosity run amok. Its focus is two teenage girls who are assigned to the Magdalen Laundries at The Sisters of the Holy Redemption Convent. More...